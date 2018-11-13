Doncaster gets ready to welcome the moon at an out of this world event

The Museum of the Moon is heading for Doncaster this week (November 16-24) as the centrepiece for this DN Festival.

Right Up Our Street, the organisers of the festival, are ready for a week of activities and events which kick off with Light Night on November 16 at Doncaster Minister.

Sally Lockey, project director for Right Up Our Street said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in the Museum of the Moon being at Doncaster Minster and we are ready to welcome 2400 guests who have snapped up the free tickets for the launch night.

“The launch night, which features installations, live performances and much more, is followed by a pop up cinema evening in the Minster on November 17 when ET will be shown under Museum of the Moon at 4pm and Close Encounters of the Third Kind at 7.30pm. The rest of the week will see the Moon on display for visitors with a number of activities taking place throughout the week.”

Wednesday November 21 will see a number of Doncaster choirs come together to celebrate music, the moon and the international themes. The free event will start at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the Right Up Our Street website.

“This will be a fantastic week for the town when visitors to Doncaster Minster can experience something truly out of this world in their home town,” added Sally.

The launch night is ticket only but the Moon will be at the Minster for the rest of the week.

Tickets for the pop up cinema at Doncaster Minster cost £3 and can be booked from the CAST website www.castindoncaster.com

Anybody interested can email sregan@thepoint.org.uk or download a volunteer pack from www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/dnfestivallightvolunteer