Dear Santa visits The Plowright Theatre next month

From the author of the well-loved children’s book Dear Zoo, Rod Campbell, comes Dear Santa...and it visits The Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe on Tuesday, 5 and Wednesday, 6 December!

Santa is determined to deliver the most fantastic Christmas present to our little hero Sarah. But he doesn’t get it right straight away! With the help of his cheeky Elf, he finally settles on something ‘perfect’, just in time for Christmas Eve.

All the ingredients of Rod Campbell’s ingeniously simple and charming style are brought to life on stage, plus a whole lot more… with music, laughter and plenty of audience participation.

Plus the opportunity to meet Santa himself and after the show!

A perfect introduction to theatre for those aged 2 to 7 years old, Dear Santa is a Christmas present children and parents alike will never forget.

Tickets are priced £12 each, group bookings £10 each. Booking fee may apply.

Shows take place on Tuesday at 1:30pm, and Wednesday at 11am & 1:30pm.

To book visit the website --> https://goo.gl/WqaWcc

Alternatively call 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.