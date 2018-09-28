Spooky pop-up cinema comes to Sheffield for Halloween film extravaganza

A thrilling evening of spooky entertainment is headed to Sheffield this Halloween, with the arrival of a pop-up outdoor cinema at Kenwood Hall Hotel.

Film fans are invited to head down into the woods this October to enjoy some fiendishly good screenings of The Witches and The Shining.

The outdoor cinema will be held at Sheffield's Kenwood Hall Hotel

A spooktacular Halloween

Cinemagoers are encouraged to don their best fancy dress and immerse themselves in the outdoor film experience on Wednesday 31 October.

In the afternoon, the family-friendly - yet wonderfully weird - The Witches will be screened, based on Roald Dahl's classic children's novel.

The adaptation sees an orphan stumble upon a secret witches' convention and uncover a plot to turn all the children in England into mice.

As well as the childhood favourite, the evening of Halloween night will bring a screening of horror classic The Shining.

The psychological thriller starring Jack Nicholson is based on Stephen King's novel about a family who move to a secluded and eeire hotel to upkeep the building while it's closed for the winter.

The films will be shown in the wooded grounds of Kenwood Hall Hotel, with audience members taking their seats on traditional deckchairs to soak up the atmospheric fun.

A live band will perform ahead of the film, while some of the North's finest street food venue will be serving up a delicious array of seasonal food, along with drink from the hotel bar.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are priced at £15 for adults, £13 for students and seniors (60+) and £10 for children.

Doors will open at 3.30pm for The Witches, with the screening at 5pm. The film is suitable for all ages.

Doors will open at 7.15pm for The Shining, with the screening at 8.45pm. There is a minimum age of 16 for this event.

To book, visit thevillagegreenevents.co and select the 'Upcoming Events' tab.