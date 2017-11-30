Library has temporary base during £1m transformation

The £1m transformation of North Lincolnshire Central Library in Scunthorpe is progressing well and the library will temporarily relocate to The Base from Friday, December 1, until work has finished.

The library opening at The Base is ahead of schedule as work has been completed sooner. (The original opening date was 4 December).

The Central Library building is getting a complete internal makeover to turn it into a community hub – bringing many services together under one roof. It will become a focal point for people to meet, borrow books, access job and training opportunities and get housing and health advice, plus a whole range of information.

Work started on Monday 13 November and the library will open its doors as a new community hub in spring 2018.

Whilst the exciting transformation is in progress, key services available at the library will available at The Base in Scunthorpe (next to the library in Church Square).

A loan facility will be available for fiction, non-fiction and children’s books. A selection of reference books will also be available.

Customers will be able to use computers for general access and complete copies of local trade directories.

There will be a provision of local and family history records, and customers will be able to access online subscriptions. A microfilm reader will also enable visitors to read local newspapers, census returns and other information.

Group activities will carry on at The Base. This will include the popular Knit and Natter on Wednesdays, Trading Card Club on Wednesdays, Newschat on Thursdays and Pokemon Club on Saturdays. The Tuesday Job Club attendees will be temporarily redirected to the Action Station on Cole Street in Scunthorpe, which holds job clubs twice a week on Monday afternoons and, for the under 24s on Thursday afternoons. Library Explorers has moved to Ashby Library.

The renovation of the library forms part of ambitious plans for the town that will see it transformed through a £60m investment programme involving the public, private and voluntary sector.

The library will incorporate employment advice, housing advice, health and council customer services. Work will include creating new meeting rooms and activity spaces, refurbishing the library, creating an attractive shared ground floor reception and a range of self-serve access and improved IT.

The popular children’s library and local studies service will remain and there will still be a wide selection of books to suit all tastes. Key specialist services including local history and regular programme of children’s events and activities will also remain.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “Work is going really well with the transformation of North Lincolnshire Central Library to turn it into a community hub. We have managed to get The Base ready sooner than expected and library services will be available there from 1 December.

“This major investment in the library will strengthen the services provided and bring more key services together - making them more accessible and saving people time. They will be able to go to one building in the heart of Scunthorpe town centre and access a range of services under one roof.

“Whilst the work is carried out, key library services, including some group activities are being provided at The Base in Scunthorpe from Monday 4 December. You can also go to alternative libraries in North Lincolnshire to access library services.”