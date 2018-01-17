I'm A Celebrity winner Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo coming to Sheffield

I'm A Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here winner Georgia Toffolo is coming to Sheffield next week.

The 23-year-old, who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in the latest series of the ITV reality show before Christmas, will make a personal appearance at the Viper Rooms in Carver Street next Thursday.

Jamie Lomas.

And the following night, EastEnders and Hollyoaks star and fellow I'm A Celebrity contestant Jamie Lomas will also be making an appearance for clubbers.

The pair claimed first and second place in the 17th series of the hit show, hosted by Ant and Dec from the Australian outback.

The Made In Chelsea star, who recently announced she was joining This Morning, was a firm favourite with fans during her appearance on the show.

Tickets and further details are available from the club.

Ironically, Viper, is where Sheffield-born Leicester and England star Jamie Vardy met his wife Rebekah, also a contestant alongside Toffolo and Lomas on this year's show.