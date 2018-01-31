Follow the Doncaster Dove trail as businesses and communities commemorate WW1

A flight of Doves, created by artists, community groups and businesses from across Doncaster as part of the WW1 centenary celebrations, have spread their wings to create the Doncaster Dove trail launched today (January 31 2018).

The Doves of Doncaster project, which was inspired by the poppies that adorned the Tower of London, was created by Kate Sully and Chelsea Lord, with support from Balby Community Arts, on behalf of Right Up Our Street.

Kate Sully, said: “We are both so thrilled to see the Doves in key locations across the town. Right up Our Street commissioned this fantastic project and we delivered workshops to get the local Doncaster community involved in decorating the Doves.

“They are a variety of sizes and each group created their own peace themed pattern for their bird.”

The Doves of Doncaster are now in place at CAST, Lakeside Village Shopping Outlet, Balby Library, Bentley Library, Sprotbrough Library, Mexborough Library, Rossington Homecarr centre, The Point and Denaby Main Primary School.

“People will be encouraged to follow the trail and find out more about the project. We have created Doves of Doncaster canvas bag’s which have been decorated by local families and have the Dove trail printed on them.

“Each Dove is different and there is information at each venue explaining more about the project and who has been involved.

“Over the coming months local poet Ian Parks will be running creative writing workshops at each venue focusing on the theme of Remembrance.”

The Doves will remain in place throughout 2018 as a commemoration of the end of the First World War and at the end of the year the project will host all of the Doves in a central exhibition before auctioning them off to raise funds for The Royal British Legion.

Sally Lockey, project director for Right Up Our Street said: “This is an amazing project and something that everyone involved can be proud of.

“We know that families, community groups and some businesses have already been involved in creating this impressive Doves and now the trail is open everyone can get involved and see the works of art in place across the town.”

Dates of the writing workshops will be released shortly and for further information about the project visit www.rightupourstreet.org.uk