Doncaster dancers could perform on the World’s most famous stage

Students from a Doncaster dance school will soon be gracing the stage previously occupied by Wagner, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles and Beyonce.

The Dance Space in Bawtry will be taking a dance troupe to London in May to perform at The Royal Albert Hall – and you can join them!

Principal Janice Cotgreave RAD RTS AIDTA said: “This is the most amazing opportunity for local ballet students and I would like to invite any keen dancers aged 9-21 to join us for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

There will be six rehearsals at The Dance Space studios in Bawtry, where students will learn the choreography and be fitted for costumes. The performance at The Royal Albert Hall is on 2May 27, 2018. A coach will take the dancers from Bawtry to London and return the same evening. Principal Janice Cotgreave and a team of fully licensed chaperones will accompany the students, however parents are welcome to travel on the coach if they wish.

Spaces are extremely limited, so to guarantee your place please contact The Dance Space on 01302 710600 or email info@thedancespace.co.uk. ASAP.