Chuckle Brothers to join cast of hit ITV show Benidorm

The Chuckle Brothers are to appear in Benidorm.
Legendary South Yorkshire comedy stars the Chuckle Brothers are to join the cast of hit ITV show Benidorm.

The TV veterans are among a host of big names from the world of British comedy set to feature in the tenth series of the show.

Rotherham-based Paul and Barry will join fellow comics Hale and Pace and Bobby Ball as guests on the sun-soaked show.

Actresses Claire Sweeney and Kate Fitzgerald, who worked together on Brookside will also appear in the Costa set saga.

It is not clear what role the brothers - who made their name through children's TV favourite Chucklevision - will have in the show.

ITV will show the documentary 10 Years On Holiday to celebrate a decade of Benidorm before the new series starts.