Cash for exciting arts projects in Doncaster

Artists and communities with exciting ideas for bold new creative projects are invited to bid for cash.

Right Up Our Street is a Doncaster-based project funded by Arts Council England. It is seeking commissions from artists for its 2018 festival, DN Festival…does SPACE.

Sally Lockey, project director, said: “We are very excited to be bringing two events to Doncaster this year making up the DN Festival...does SPACE. The first will be on July 28 and the DN Light Night Festival will take place on November 16.

“We are looking to fund a number of small commissions for forward-looking, contemporary artistic ideas, from any art form, that will develop audiences and participants in the borough.

“We are encouraging people who want to work in partnership with us to inspire and engage Doncaster people through art and culture, to apply for funding.”

The summer and winter festivals, in Doncaster centre, will provide exciting cultural experiences .

“We encourage applicants to respond to the theme, based around space, technology and science. We want the festival to be as playful and participatory as possible,” added Sally.

“Bids from artists, groups or organisations, voluntary or professional, are welcomed, with the aim to perform resulting work at the festival.” For this round of Open Calls, Right Up Our Street will fund up to £2000 per commission. Applications where match funding has been identified, or where there is potential for it, are welcomed.

Projects can be in any artform. The closing date is January 29, 2018. Applicants should read details before completing application forms, available online at http://rightupourstreet.org.uk/dnfestival2018opencall