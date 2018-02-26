BEEHIVES, BOBS AND BLOWDRIES: Celebrity hairdresser hosts event about his life and work in Sheffield

Celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton hosted an afternoon about his life and work at Chaucer School, Sheffield to coincide with the launch of a unique exhibition.

Beehives Bobs and Blowdries, supported by official hair sponsors L’Oréal Professionnel, is debuting in Barnsley, hometown of its co-curator, Andrew Barton. This first of a kind exhibition explores the cultural significance of hair fashion - through the rise of the celebrity hairdresser, their hair styling techniques and the hair salon over the past 50 years.

Through this unique collaboration the exhibition will integrate the key innovations in the hair industry, salon environments, technological breakthroughs and the influence of fashion trends and popular culture.

This collaboration between Andrew, and leading fashion research consultant and academic Donna Bevan, will explore the key hair-styles and technological innovations from the 1950s onwards.

Whilst in the region for the exhibition opening Andrew paid a visit to Chaucer School in Sheffield to share his experiences and techniques to inspire students who are just starting to explore the

hairstyling world.

Chaucer School in Parsons Cross, Sheffield was recently able to build a special hair and beauty room using funds donated by Sheffield Housing Company – a partnership comprising the city council, Keepmoat and Great Places, which is reviving neighbourhoods through the construction of new homes and the provision of job and training opportunities.

Andrew said, “I was not academic at school but excelled at art and design. These skills were encouraged by my art teacher who helped me to understand how artistic and creative skills have a place in society culture and commercial success. I realised hairdressing offered me an opportunity to learn a trade a skill that would help me become a professional, so by visiting Chaucer School is to share my story of how I built my career in hairdressing and how fulfilling I have found the journey.

“I work with The Prince’s Trust as an ambassador mentoring young people to achieve their goals and therefore contributing to society and their chosen areas of work. I care passionately about the future of my industry and the futures of the young people I work with.”

Scott Burnside, Head teacher at Chaucer School, explains: “We were looking at ways of reengaging with pupils who may previously have become disenfranchised from the education system.

“This innovative hair and beauty based learning environment has improved the behaviour of the pupils using it, raised their aspirations and helped them to develop an understanding of what it is to be successful. “Students are now mastering and applying skills that will not only qualify them for the future but help them to develop as individuals and we’d like to put on record our thanks to Sheffield Housing Company for making it all possible. Coming into school during their holidays to meet Andrew and hear about his experiences, was a fantastic opportunity for our young hairstylists, who will have no doubt learned a great deal.”

Beehives, Bobs and Blowdries, charts the cultural and economic shifts which influenced iconic hairstyles, using archival photography and modern and historical objects from collections including those of Unilever, Coty, Inc., Sassoon, Dome Hair Products, Lambeth Archives, Museum and: The National Caribbean Heritage Museum and Wakefield Museums. A collection of wigs supplied by Banbury Postiche and inspired by the exhibition will be exclusively styled by Andrew Barton.

Not content with nostalgia, the exhibition outlines the advancements in design, technology and creativity and also looks forward to the future of hair and salon design. An additional part of the exhibition with a special Barnsley focus, will look at the importance of hairdressing in the community and the impact of some of the most renowned local salons including items from key local archives.

The exhibition opened in Barnsley on 17 February and runs until 7 April before touring. The Gallery is free entry and open from 10am-5pm Tuesday - Saturday.

A celebratory fundraising dinner, dance and fashion show will accompany the opening of the exhibition, on Friday 23rd February, raising money for The Princes Trust charity, of which Andrew is one of their Celebrity Ambassadors, alongside The Civic’s #CONNECT project, which aims to complete the renovation of the historic theatre. Sponsors of the ball include Babyliss PRO and Barnsley College.

For more information and to book visit www.barnsleycivic.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01226 327000.