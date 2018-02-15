Art links put Doncaster on international map

An exhibition of stunning art work can be seen in Doncaster this month, featuring figure studies by a talented Polish artist.

It will be the second exhibition this month hosted by international artist Terry Cripp, in the new CHIPPko ART Studio and Gallery in C-View, next to the Minster on Church View.

Ordo Mundi, or Layers of the World, ran until this week, showcasing haunting, and dazzling photographs by PhD students in Kielce, Poland.

The second event, from February 28 to March 16, features the work of Warsaw artist Anna Karolina Zwoniarska. Her figure studies combine painting, drawing and collage to link historical and contemporary styles.

A preview evening for her exhibition on February 28 from 6-8pm is open to all, allows visitors to view the pictures and meet the artist. Or see the exhibition from Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm, or at other times by arrangement.

Strong international links are forged between Doncaster’s artists and those abroad, explained Mr Cripp, with artists’ ‘colonies’ allowing them to view work overseas and share ideas and opportunities, forging links between countries.

He said: “A former exhibition by Polish printmakers and sculptors just blew us all away...it was that good. We want to reach the public, and particularly members of the Polish community, so that people can enjoy what is on offer here.

“We are building up a big international community that is quite phenomenal, and want to share it with others who may not be aware of the work going on. Art is helping to put Doncaster on the world map in a big way.”

Originally from Thurnscoe, former art advisory teacher Mr Chipp became a professional artist 12 years ago and has forged strong links with artists from America to Macedonia or Montenegro,

This year he has exhibitions in Poland, China and Germany. His Doncaster studio and gallery is within the room where scenes from the iconic film Brassed Off were filmed. There he runs courses, classes and workshops, along with exhibitions. Visit www.terrychipp.co.uk