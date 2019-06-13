Yorkshire's own Kaiser Chiefs and support Razorlight announce gig - here's how you can get tickets

Yorkshire’s very own Kaiser Chiefs are set to perform at the Bonus Arena early next year.

The band – famed for songs such as I Predict A Riot, Ruby and Every Day I Love You Less and Less – will visit Hull on 21 January 2020. They will be joined by special guests Razorlight.

Kaiser Chiefs

The announcement is the latest massive band to visit the Bonus Arena following gigs by Stereophonics, Noel Gallaghers’ High Flying Birds, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Courteeners.

Kaiser Chiefs release their brand new album Duck next month and will tour the UK early next year in support of the record. As well as their visit to Hull – the only Yorkshire date on the tour – the band perform at London’s 02.

Their album Employment enjoyed critical and commercial success with over three million copies sold. It has won the band three Brit Awards, including the award for Best British Group, a NME award for Best Album, and was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

Razorlight, fronted by Jonny Borrell, hit the top of the charts with America. The Brit Award nominated band also hit number two in the singles chart with In The Morning.

Under 14s are prohibited from standing at gigs at the Bonus Arena, however they can purchase seated tickets as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for the standing and seated go on sale at 9am on Friday, June 21, from www.bonusarenahull.com

Alternatively call 0844 8440444. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. For hospitality options email hull@smg-europe.com