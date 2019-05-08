A South Yorkshire farm is preparing for a roar some set of new arrivals - three prehistoric dinosaurs are moving in.

Cannon Hall Farm, in Barnsley, will be overrun by an enormous walking, roaring seven-foot T-Rex, a roaring Allosaurus, plus a famous velociraptor called Blue.

The realistic dinosaurs are actually animatronic costumes worn by actors - but they have been made as replicas of the real thing.

The dinosaurs will be the stars of the ‘Dino Disco’ event on June 8 and 9 where children will be split into teams with some dinosaur rangers to take part in some fun challenges and meet the dinosaurs.

Farm director Robert Nicholson - whose family have farmed the land for five generations, and opened up as a tourist attraction in 1989 - said: “They certainly are very impressive and realistic looking - we have had to be very careful not to scare the little ones.

“We have really had a lot of fun planning this event and there will be loads to keep the whole family entertained…but let’s just say they will be trained in what to do in case of a dinosaur breakout."

The Dino Disco is a private session that is only open to people who have prebooked tickets - there are very strict numbers on the event to ensure all children get to spend quality time with the rangers and the dinos.

The event runs on June 8 and 9 and tickets include all day farm admission. Tickets are £12.95 per child and £9.95 per adult. They must be booked in advance at http://cannonhallfarm.co.uk/events/dino-disco-at-cannon-hall-farm-june-8-and-9-2019/