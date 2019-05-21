Chart star Jess Glynne has kicked off a summer of live music at Doncaster Racecourse with a hit-packed live show in front of thousands of fans.

The singer delivered an energetic show packed with some of her best known songs after racing at Town Moor on Saturday night to the delight of fans young and old.

Jess Glynne kicks off Doncaster Racecourses summer of live music .

Songs such as Rather Be, Hold My Hand, These Days and Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself were met with a rapturous response from the thousands of concert goers gathered for the concert which officially kicked off a summer of live shows at the venue.

Ska pop legends Madness, pop star Rita Ora and indie favourites James will all be performing at Doncaster over the course of the summer.

Jess Glynne at Doncaster Racecourse. (Photo: Robin Burns).

