Global icon Rita Ora set to play at Doncaster Racecourse - here's how you can get tickets

It’s been a momentous few years for Rita Ora.

Since her rise to prominence in 2012 she’s sold a staggering seven million singles, had 13 top ten hits and recorded a number one platinum-selling debut album with Ora.

Rita Ora is coming to Doncaster

Number-one singles Hot Right Now and How We Do (Party) established her as a household name and kept her atop the UK charts. Her arrival was so impactful that she became the artist with the most number-one singles on the UK singles chart that year, with three consecutive releases reaching the top position.

It has been an exciting time for Rita, with the success of her platinum-selling album Phoenix released last year, breaking music records.

The first single from the album ‘Let Me Love You’, became her thirteenth top 10 single, setting a new UK chart record for the most top 10 singles by a British Female Artist.

Her popularity continues to grow, with seven million single sales altogether, as well as billion spotify streams worldwide from her latest five singles alone.

READ MORE: Emily Sande brings her tour to the region - here's how to get tickets

She has also been recognised within the industry, with 5 BRIT award nominations under her belt, as well as countless collaborations with some of music's hottest acts, including Liam Payne, Charli XCX and the late Avicii.

Rita recently entered the Official Chart history books, breaking a record held for 30 years.

The singer’s release, ‘Let You Love Me’, became her 13th Top 10, meaning Rita set a new UK chart record for the most Top 10 singles by a British female artist. The star overtook music icons Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark, who each lay claim to 12 Top 10 hits. Let You Love Me also featured in the official top 40 most streamed video tracks of 2018 chart while four of Rita’s singles also featured in the ‘Biggest 2018 Airplay Records’ chart.

Rita has already cemented herself as one of the UK’s most successful pop acts of the decade and shows no signs of slowing down in 2019. Currently on a world tour, which will continue until May, Rita will play her first ever UK arena shows in prestigious venues such as London’s The O2, and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro. The tour also marks her first solo dates in Asia and Australia.

Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, Russell Smith, commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Rita Ora to Doncaster on Saturday June 29.

“Having a global icon and one of the country’s most popular artists is sure to blow our customers away with a live performance that matches her worldwide reputation.

“All of our music acts have been received really positively this year with bumper crowds expected. We expect Rita to be exactly the same and are anticipating a sell-out crowd so would encourage customers to book sooner, rather than later.”

“Rita Ora completes our incredible line-up of Music Live events at Doncaster Racecourse for 2019. We are set up for a huge summer with literally something for everyone and all ages. First class racing matched with experiences that will live long in the memory. We look forward to building on the success of our historic track and to welcoming new customers throughout the season”

READ MORE: New nightclub opening in Doncaster - here's everything you need to know

Tickets for the RITA ORA – Doncaster Racecourse – June 2019 show are available from:

Saturday 29th June 2019

DONCASTER - Racecourse

Box Office No: 0844 249 1000

Website – http://www.vmstickets.co.uk/ and https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/

Gates Open – 3.00pm

Approx On-Stage Time – 9.00pm

Grandstand Ticket price - £37.50 / County Ticket price - £47.50 / Premier - £60.00 / Child (Under 18) - £20.00 (must be sold with an adult ticket)

For further information on RITA ORA, check out the following websites / social media links:

Website – https://ritaora.com/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/RitaOra/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/RitaOra

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ritaora/

You Tube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/RitaOra