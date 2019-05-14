Full day of free fun activities  in Doncaster

Celebrate local history across Conisbrough and Denaby with a full day of free fun activities for all ages!.

Activities such as historical re-enactments; exhibitions; a Spring fair and heritage tours will take place at different venues as part of the Doncaster Heritage Festival.

Highlights of the day include:

Medieval living history from Inferna Peditum; children’s crafts and Village History Tours at 12:30 and 14:30 from Conisbrough’s spectacular 12th Century Castle along with spotter sheets for history detectives to hunt out clues around the village. Search shop windows in the village for clues of what they were in the past!

St Peter’s Church is open all day for viewing of church registers and silverware. Church Heritage Tours and a display of findings from historic graffiti surveys will be available from local archaeology group CRAG who are currently carrying out a gravestone survey in the church grounds. Choir performances from St Peter’s Church choir are scheduled through the day and the Church Hall is open for their Spring Fair.

Conisbrough Library’s Heritage area will be open in Conisbrough Library for perusal of the Conisbrough and Denaby Main Heritage Group’s thousands of old photographs and artefacts.

Get hands on with WW2 re-enactors in Denaby Main’s shopping area with vehicles; uniforms; weapons and Homefront artefacts on show. Dinnington Miners Brass Band will be getting everyone ‘In the mood’ at 12pm and 1.30pm with WW2 inspired performances

St Alban’s Church is holding a photographic exhibition with signs and artefacts of Cadeby Main Colliery from after the colliery closure. Information stalls from Gary Clarke Productions fresh from Cast with their latest production ‘Wasteland’; Heritage Doncaster’s Memory Tuck Shop where you can tuck into some sweet shop favourites while sharing your memories of Denaby and the Coalfields Regeneration Trust who will be reviewing their work with a presentation of ‘20 years (1999-2019); Pits, People & Progress.’

South Yorkshire Transports Museum’s free bus will be running from High Street Conisbrough to Denaby Church Road via the Castle and St Alban’s Church so you needn’t miss out on any of the fun!

The event takes place on:Saturday 18 May, 10am – 4pm, Conisbrough and Denaby Main , free.