Multi-platinum, award-winning singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé MBE will visit the region in December.

The vocalist will visit Hull’s Bonus Arena on the last night of her 16 date UK tour, which starts in Liverpool in November. Emeli will release her much anticipated third album ‘Real Life’ in September.

Emeli Sande

Tickets for the 13 December concert are on general sale NOW.

With over 340 million video views, 19 million singles sold including 3 number one UK singles and over 6 million albums, Emeli Sandé has dominated the music industry and captured the heart of the Nation.

Her debut album Our Version of Events, released in 2012, was the biggest selling album of that year and the second biggest of 2013. The album also broke the chart record for the most consecutive weeks inside the Top 10, breaking the 50-year record previously held by The Beatles.

The singer has won numerous accolades including four x Brit Awards (Critics Choice, Best Album and Female Solo twice, most recently in 2017 for her second album, Long Live the Angels) and in 2018 was awarded an MBE for services to Music.

Tickets for this all-seated event go on sale at 9am next Friday from www.bonusarenahull.com Alternatively call 0844 8440444. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge. For hospitality options email hull@smg-europe.com