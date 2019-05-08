Auditions for TV music talent show The Voice are being held in Doncaster today.

Budding singers hoping to hit the big time are set to be put through their paces at Armthorpe’s Supanova Studios as they bid to land a place on the ITV show.

Auditions for The Voice are being held in Doncaster today.

READ MORE: Mystery as TVs across Doncaster start switching themselves on and off

The show, which first hit British TV screens in 2012, sees contestants trying to impress judges – including Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am – in a blind audition where the judges have their backs to the performers.

READ MORE: Search begins for Doncaster youngsters who want a career in TV

Previous series have seen the winner receive £100,000 and a record deal with Republic Records and there have been eight winners to date.

The new series will air in 2020.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Britain’s Got Talent comes to Doncaster

The private auditions will take place this afternoon.

For more details on Supanova Studios click HERE