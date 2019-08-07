Tickets for this top show coming to Doncaster soon will be on sale this week ...

Joseph comes to the Dome soon

Musical theatre lovers can grab tickets from August 9, to see Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat later this year.

Tickets for the production, to be shown from December 18 to January 4 at The Dome, go on sale at 9am on Friday.

Bill Kenwright’s ‘Amazing’, ’Superb’, ‘Wonderful’ and ‘Brilliant’ production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sparkling family musical, retells the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colours.

The vibrant musical is packed with catchy songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door To Me and many more.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first of Lloyd Webber and Rice’s musicals to be performed publicly.

It has now been seen by an estimated 26 million people….the numbers growing all the time. Joseph continues to enthral audiences.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development, said: “This is huge news for the Dome.

“We normally welcome performers for one or two nights on their tour circuit and have hosted up to a week of musical theatre before, but Joseph will be with us for over two weeks during the Christmas and New Year period.

“We are the only location offering this hit London show outside of the capital.

“Joseph is a well-loved story and musical and we are sure that audiences from across Yorkshire will come and see it performed at the Doncaster Dome.

“The show has appeal across all ages and will be a great family afternoon or night out.

“There will be multiple performances across each date, with 28 shows in total, and we are looking forward to working with the Joseph cast and team to develop a great event for people from across our region.”

Tickets cost £26.50 or £25.50 off peak (£2 concession available) and £15 per ticket for group bookings (more than ten people).