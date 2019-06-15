This is everything you need to know about the Rod Stewart concert at Bramall Lane tonight

Rod Stewart live in concert

The You Wear It Well rocker will though be belting out his greatest hits which also includes the likes of Maggie May, Sailing, I Don't Want To Talk About It and yes, Do Ya Think I'm Sexy.

He will also perform new songs, in his dazzling signature style, from latest album Blood Red Roses, when he takes the stage at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

Rod Stewart will perform live at Sheffield's Bramall Lane tonight. Photo: Sean Hansford

Commenting on what fans can expect from tonight’s performance, Sir Rod said: “I’m not going to take my trousers down, not this time, maybe when I get really desperate I will. When you forget to put your trousers on, maybe that’s the time to pack it in.”

And here’s everything you need to know if you’re attending tonight.

Key times:

- General admission gates open at 5pm

- Hospitality gates open 4pm

- Entertainment is expected to begin at 7pm and should finish no later than 11pm

Organisers ask gig-goers to note that these timings are subject to change.

Car parking:

Parking is not available at the ground, and motorists are asked to be aware that the surrounding areas are controlled by pay and display or permit holder only restrictions.

Travelling by bus:

- From the Sheffield Interchange, services 47 and 48 will take you to Shoreham Street.

- Service 53 (Lowedges) will take you to Queens Road.

- From Arundel Gate service numbers 33, 43, 44/44a (Chesterfield) or 252 will take you to Bramall Lane.

- From High Street, services 20/20a, 25/25a, 75, 76, 97 & 98 will take you to London Road/John Street. For further details call

Travelling by tram:

- The ground is approximately a 10-minute walk from Granville Road (Sheffield College) Tram Stop.

- This stop is served by the Blue and Purple routes from the city centre bound for Halfway and Herdings Park, respectively.

Bag policy:

Organisers ask those attending to bring a bag no larger than an A4 piece of paper.

All bags are subject to a bag search and gig-goers are asked to avoid bringing a bag where you can because this will speed up your entry to the concert.

Food and drink:

A full range of food and drink concessions are available within the stadium.

Organisers warn people not to food or drink into the venue, because it will be confiscated.

You may bring one sealed bottle of water per person, to maximum of 500ml.

If you have a medical condition such as diabetes, then a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Re-admittance policy:

Once you leave the stadium you will not be allowed back in.

Where is the box office?

The box office is located in the South Stand.

Here are some dos and don’ts from the organisers:

Dos:

- Do make sure you’ve planned your journey or have arranged accommodation

- Do allow plenty of time for your journey

- Do try and be at the venue when general admission gates open at 5pm

- Do keep your personal belongings and tickets safe at all times

- Do bring some sensible clothing and sun protection

- Do use the official vendors for merchandising only

- Do follow instruction from stewards at all times

Don’ts:

- Don’t bring any food or drink into the stadium because it will be confiscated

- Don’t bring umbrellas because they will not be able to be taken inside the venue

- Don’t bring professional audio or visual recording equipment

- Don’t bring flags or banners because they restrict views and will be confiscated