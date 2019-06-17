A must for Wham fans

The Best of WHAM! show includes all the best hits, a few B side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.

This fun-loving, vibrant, megamix tribute to the pop sensation of the 80s will be loved by 'Young Guns' of all ages, so come along to the 'Club Tropicana' (*Sorry. Drinks not free).

Check out a video preview of the show here --> https://youtu.be/DgkxTh1NsD8

The Best of Wham! is coming to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, 26 July.

To book visit the website -- > https://www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-best-of-wham/