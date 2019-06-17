The Best of Wham is coming to the region - here's how to get tickets
The Best of Wham returns with a ‘fantastic’ new show featuring the best of George, Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie with sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and an awesome live band.
The Best of WHAM! show includes all the best hits, a few B side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.
This fun-loving, vibrant, megamix tribute to the pop sensation of the 80s will be loved by 'Young Guns' of all ages, so come along to the 'Club Tropicana' (*Sorry. Drinks not free).
Check out a video preview of the show here --> https://youtu.be/DgkxTh1NsD8
The Best of Wham! is coming to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, 26 July.
To book visit the website -- > https://www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/the-best-of-wham/
Alternatively call 0844 8440444 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).