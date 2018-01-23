Are you there Sam? Derek Acorah brings show to the region

Following his captivating appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, which saw a phenomenal run to the final, 2018 sees Britain’s best loved, and most entertaining, medium Derek Acorah takes to the stage with his all new ‘Love, Life, Laughter Tour’.

A thoroughly modern medium whose appeal crosses the generations to young and old alike, he remains the forerunner in the field of paranormal and spiritual matters. Wherever Derek goes, others have always followed.

Now comes your chance to experience just what makes Derek one of the foremost names in the world of Psychic phenomena, as well as a celebrity, author and accomplished live performer like no other.

Catch Derek live at The Plowright Theatre, Scunthorpe on Friday, February 23.

Tickets are priced £18.50 each. Booking fee applies. Call The Box Office on 0844 8542776. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

* Evenings of mediumship are not scientifically proven and are presented for educational and entertainment purposes only.