8 of the best beer gardens in Sheffield

With Spring finally here, the weather should hopefully be on its way up and what better way to celebrate than with a nice relaxing drink in a scenic beer garden?

Sheffield has an array of different beer gardens which provide the perfect place to meet friends, family or just enjoy a relaxing drink after work. These range from hidden, smaller beer gardens to larger gardens, some of which are tranquil in nature and some of which provide a busy, party-like atmosphere.

The Hallamshire House boasts one of the best beer gardens in Sheffield





The Francis Newton

The Francis Newton is a pub belonging to the Wetherspoon chain and is a popular spot during the summer months, especially with students.

Outside is a large beer garden, which attracts a huge crowd as soon as the sun makes an appearance, so if you’re looking for a laid-back beer garden in Sheffield this is a great place to go.

For more information click here

The Nursery Tavern

Located on Ecclesall Road (more commonly known by locals as Eccy Road) in Sheffield, The Nursery Tavern boasts a large beer garden which attracts customers even when the sun isn’t shining.

It’s well-presented, surrounded by trees and is a great place to meet friends and have a relaxing drink over the spring and summer months.

For more information click here







Forum Kitchen + Bar

The Forum Kitchen and Bar is situated on Devonshire Street in Sheffield, and during the summer months the outside area becomes alive, with customers flocking to sit in the brightly coloured deckchairs and relax in the sun.

The large seating area means you’ll almost always be able to find somewhere to sit and the edgy vibe makes it one of Sheffield’s most up and coming bars.

For more information click here





The Fat Cat

The Fat Cat, Sheffield’s first real ale pub, is owned by Kelham Island Brewery and serves locally-brewed beers. Located on Alma Street, The Fat Cat has a quirky walled beer garden, which is cosy and atmospheric during the warmer months and a great place to have a relaxing drink in the sunshine.

For more information click here



The University Arms

As the name suggests, this pub is located at the University of Sheffield and provides a great meeting place for students.

This real ale pub has a tiled bar, a conservatory and large, leafy beer garden, which is a favourite amongst its visitors. It has a patio area, a well-kept lawn and a hidden, secret garden vibe.

In the summer months it becomes a great place for barbecues and live music, so if you’re wanting to spend a long summer evening in a relaxing beer garden this is a great place to go.

For more information click here

Kelham Island Tavern

This pub has a well-presented, scenic beer garden with an abundance of plants and flowers and is a great place to relax on a warm, sunny day.

Dogs are also welcome, providing they’re kept on leads, so if you’re out walking the dog and want to stop in for a drink, this is a great place to do so. If you’re lucky you might also catch a glimpse of the resident pub cat.

For more information click here







The Hallamshire House

The Hallamshire House is a traditional pub located on Commonside in Sheffield. It serves an array of real ales and has a small, yet well-presented and atmospheric beer garden, which is a great meeting place during the warmer months.

For more information click here



The Brothers Arms

The Brothers Arms is located on Well Street in Sheffield and its idyllic beer garden keeps customers coming back.

The large beer garden has plenty of seats and provides a scenic view of the city, making it a great place to sit back and enjoy the sunshine during the spring and summer months.

For more information click here