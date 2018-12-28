Sheffield Eagles boss looking forward to working with former Dewsbury ace Aaron Brown

Sheffield Eagles director of rugby Mark Aston says new signing Aaron Brown will bring a style of play to the Steel City which some may feel has been lost to the game.

Aston has been a long standing admirer of the former Dewsbury ace after confirming he first tried to land the 26-year-old during his teenage years with Leeds Rhinos.

Aston has kept a close eye on his progress ever since, and was finally delighted to land the loose-forward following his decision to leave Dewsbury after six seasons with the Rams.

With bags of Championship experience, Brown will be one of Aston’s most senior lieutenants next season, but Aston knows that at 26, there is still development in his new recruit.

It is Brown’s style of play that was one of the main attractions for Aston, who has brought a clean sweep to his roster for 2019 after signing 14 new players for the upcoming campaign.

Brown is one of Aston’s stand-out arrivals, with the long-serving coach excited to see a style that he says is still alive and kicking in the number 13 position.

“I saw an article recently that said Sean O'Loughlin is the last of a dying breed of ball-playing 13s,” Aston told The Star.

“Well, sorry that's not necessarily true. Aaron Brown can play ball, and he can also run as well. He is smart. His best position is 13, but I would have no qualms whatsoever at playing him at six, knowing that he would absolutely do me a great job. He has got good feet, his work ethic is very good and he supports really well. He has got some fight, and he can make the right decision at the right time.”

Brown is one of several seasoned Championship performers who have been blended together with some youngsters from League One which Aston has high hopes for.

The Eagles chief is looking to the likes of Brown and other new arrivals to set the standards to the youngsters as he looks to avoid another season of struggle following a stuttering 2018.

“Players like Brown and others like Jason Crookes, who have been around a bit, they are good for us,” Aston added.

“You can see their influence. You can tell that there is a bit of determination and we have had meetings to say about what we stand for and what we want to achieve. It has been positive.”