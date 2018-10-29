Pointer leads the way for Sheffield Eagles

Sheffield Eagles have taken their close season signings into double-figures after securing a deal for Newcastle Thunder hooker Ben Pointer, the club has confirmed.

The 22-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the club, and will provide extra competition for the number nine jersey alongside fellow new arrival James Davey.

Pointer began his career with London Broncos.

But he has gained valuable experience in League One with short-term moves to London Skolars, before joining Newcastle on a permanent basis in 2018.

After one season with Thunder, he moves back to The Championship to join the Eagles, with director of rugby Mark Aston confirming he fits the bill of young, hungry individuals that he was desperate to bring to the club over the close season.

Aston told The Star: “Everyone forgot about him a little at London, but he was behind people like Ackers and Cunningham, so he got out and had a season at another club.

“He just wanted to play. He went to Newcastle and did well.

“He has been in a good system, he's been with Hendo (ex-Eagle Andrew Henderson) before and he rates him very highly.

“He is certainly a complement to what we want.

“It'll be a tough ask at number nine this year with Davey, Greg Burns and Ben. We wanted competition for places, which we believe brings the best out of players, and that's what we have got.

“He has got aspirations to play at the highest level he can. He has got speed, he can create things, and he's dangerous there's no doubt about that.”

Pointer’s arrival takes the recruitment drive up to 10, with Aston confirming the signature of ex-Eagle Pat Walker on a one-year deal over the weekend.

The Eagles also bagged Dewsbury trio James Glover, Josh Guzdek and Aaron Brown last Friday as Aston wastes no time in transforming his squad for 2019