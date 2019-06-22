Royal Ascot tips for Day Five (Saturday) from our expert

Two horses from the Godolphin operation and the Charlie Apppleby yard are at the forefront today -- MASAR, who makes his first appearance since winning last year’s Derby at Epsom, and BLUE POINT, who goes for a rare Group One sprint double in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, having landed the King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday. Here are my selections for every race, complete with next-best alternatives and, where applicable, each/way options.