Featherweight Carl Frampton v heavyweight David Allen: who is your money on?

It seems the most one-sided battle in sporting history - heavyweight boxer David Allen versus featherweight Carl Frampton.

Allen lumbers around well over the 14st 4lbs starting level and stands a towering 6 feet 3 inches tall.

Frampton campaigns at a nimble 9 stone and is 5 feet 5 inches on his tippy-toes.

But the clever money is on the Northern Irishman to beat the South Yorkshireman, should the two collide at...TABLE TENNIS.

The prospect of ping-pong pay-per-view is even being touted on twitter.

It all started when Frampton, a former two-weight world champion, revealed he’d once talked to Anthony Joshua about a table tennis showdown.

David Allen - confident he's beat Frampton at table tennis

He tweeted: “I beat him and all other boxers. No doubt in my mind.”

That started a good-natured bragging-rights contest between him and Conisbrough’s finest.

DA: “I’m far and away the best table tennis player in boxing I can’t stress that enough.

CF: “You’re not built for ping pong. Too big. Unfortunate but true. I have the perfect stature. Short and agile. I win.

DA: What if we play on a really high table and I’m the only one who can see over the top of it? We need to get it on, you’re the better boxer by a country mile but table tennis? I can’t accept that.

CF: Dave, this isn’t extreme table tennis. If we play, we play on a regulation table or I’m out. Also, don’t be so hard on your boxing ability.

DA: We will get that game one day...it be PPV babi!”

