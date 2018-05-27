Cricket: Lyth century dominates for Yorkshire

An unbeaten century from Adam Lyth saw Yorkshire through to a comfortable nine-wicket victory at Leicestershire.

The opener played with fluency against some average seam bowling, first in compiling a partnership of 153 with Tom Kohler-Cadmore and then of 112 with Cheteshwar Pujara.

First to go for the Foxes was Cameron Delport.

The South African cracked two boundaries off Ben Coad, but in the second over Matthew Fisher swung a ball back in to the left-hander to have him lbw.

Colin Ackermann gave Coad the charge but could only give the bowler a return catch and captain Paul Horton then off-drove a delivery from Fisher to Steve Patterson at mid-off.

Mark Cosgrove and Ned Eckersley repaired the innings with a stand of 128 for the fourth wicket, but Eckersley’s attempted on-drive gave Pujara took a simple catch.

Cosgrove’s attempt to loft Adil Rashid was well held by Kohler-Cadmore on the boundary and soon afterwards the same combination accounted for Tom Wells.

Carelessness saw the end of Kohler-Cadmore, he pulled a long-hop from Delport to Horton, but Lyth went to his century, hitting 13 fours and a six.

Pujara too played with freedom, twice ramping Aaron Varun for four to third man.