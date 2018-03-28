VIDEO: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder explains international u-turn involving Bramall Lane star

Sheffield United held talks with senior figures at the Football Association of Wales, including coaches Ryan Giggs and Robert Page, about the best way to accelerate David Brooks’ return to full fitness, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s visit to Brentford, which could see Brooks make his first start for United since recovering from glandular fever, Wilder revealed the 20-year-old was set to join team mate Lee Evans in the senior Welsh squad which visited China last week before travelling with the under-21’s to Bosnia and Herzegovina instead.

Alan Knill and Chris Wilder will do the right thing by David Brooks: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Acknowledging the u-turn came about following discussions between himself, Page and Wales’ new manager Giggs, Wilder explained: “He (Brooks) would have been in with the seniors but it was a sensible decision. We had a conversation with the senior Wales lads and also Pagey, the under-21’s coach, who I know really well.”

With Brooks completing a full 90 minutes against Vinko Marinović’s side, Wilder could now be confident enough to name the youngster in his first choice eleven either for the trip to Griffin Park or Monday’s home match against Cardiff City as United attempt to claw back the two point gap separating themselves from sixth-placed Middlesbrough.

With Evans featuring in Wales’ meetings with China and Uruguay and Enda Stevens selected for the Republic of Ireland squad which faced Turkey in Antalya earlier this month, Wilder said: “Having these lads called up for their countries just goes to show how far this club has come.”