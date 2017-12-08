Video: Championship Player of the Month Leon Clarke believes back-to-back promotions is an achievable target for Sheffield United

Leon Clarke is convinced Sheffield United are capable of mounting a serious push for Premier League football, providing they do not let their standards slip.

The centre-forward issued his prediction after being named as November’s Championship Player of the Month following a remarkable run in front of goal.

Leon Clarke with his Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award: Robbie Stephenson/JMP

Clarke, who has scored nine times in his last five outings, was a member of last term’s League One title-winning squad and, speaking ahead of tonight’s game against Bristol City, insisted Chris Wilder’s team is equipped to challenge for back-to-back promotions.

“You could see the scenes last season, how much it meant to people in the city, people who work in the stadium and staff members,” Clarke said. “”So to achieve something like that again would be incredible. I feel personally, if we keep going about our work the way we have, we’ll be there or there abouts come the end.”

United are fourth in the table, a place behind City, after winning 12 of their opening 20 games.

Clarke, who has hit the target 13 times since August, added: “Every time I go on the pitch, it’s an opportunity to prove people wrong who doubted I could play at Championship level.

“So to have 13 already has hopefully silenced a few opinions of me. I’m going to keep driving and striving.”