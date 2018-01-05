Sheffield United: Southend confirm Ryan Leonard deal is done

Southend have accepted Sheffield United’s bid for Ryan Leonard, the League One club have announced.

The League One club announced Leonard is set to move north after Chris Wilder, the United manager, warned he would pull-out of the deal unless it was completed “early next week.”

“Following further discussions between Southend United, Sheffield United and Ryan Leonard this week terms have now been agreed to enable Ryan to fulfil his wish to join The Blades,” a spokesperson at Roots Hall said. “Ryan Leonard will be undergoing a medical later today and subject to agreeing personal terms Ryan will be in a position to fulfil his dream move over the next week.”