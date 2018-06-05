Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder unveils an all-encompassing approach to the transfer market

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has confirmed he will continue to scour the lower leagues for undiscovered gems despite being handed an improved recruitment budget.

Although attracting proven Championship or up-and-coming top-flight talent is his main priority, Wilder revealed scouts from Bramall Lane are also tracking the progress of potential targets operating below the second-tier.

Chris Wilder has adopted a comprehensive approach to scouting the transfer market: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The 50-year-old, who has previously accused rival clubs of “snobbery” in the transfer market, boasts a proven track record in this particular field with George Baldock, John Fleck and Enda Stevens all arriving from supposedly unfashionable teams before becoming key figures at United. Lee Evans also spent time on loan with Wigan Athletic before moving to South Yorkshire in January.

“We will still look at League Two and League One,” Wilder said. “But now, as we look to improve, we have to add quality to the players we have already got.”