Sheffield United: Manager Chris Wilder is thinking big

Chris Wilder believes Sheffield United could be on the verge of something big if their squad continues to improve at the same pace.

United came agonisingly close to qualifying for the play-offs last season, less than 12 months after winning promotion.

Lee Evans travelled with Wales for their friendly against Mexico in California: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although he is making plans to enter the transfer market, Wilder is convinced they can go one better next term if those already at the club remain focused.

“There’s no reason why it can’t happen,” he said. “We will have (Paul) Coutts back for next season, (Lee) Evans and David (Brooks) have been away with Wales on international duty and Enda Stevens is now in the Republic of Ireland squad. There’s lots of good things going off.”

Coutts has been absent since November through injury but Wilder, who signed a new contract last month, added: “He’s coming along really well.”