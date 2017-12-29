Sheffield United: Leon Clarke signs a new contract at Bramall Lane

Leon Clarke has signed an extended and improved contract with Sheffield United.

The centre-forward, who is now tied to Bramall Lane until 2020, put pen to paper on the agreement earlier this afternoon following talks between his representative and Chris Wilder.

“Leon warrants this and is deserving of this,” Wilder, the United manager, said. “We’re delighted to get this done. Leon has become a hugely important player for us and we see him becoming even more important in the future.”

Clarke, aged 32, enters tomorrow’s game against Bolton Wanderers as the Championship’s leading goalscorer after hitting the target 14 times so far this term. He has also captained United in each of their last two outings.

“I wanted this to happen and I’m delighted the club wanted it to happen as well,” Clarke said. “It’s not taken long at all to sort out because I’m happy and everyone was on the same page.”

United are sixth in the table after beating Sunderland 3-0 on Tuesday and Clarke added: “I know what the manager wants to do and I’m sure, because of how he is, we’ll keep on improving.”