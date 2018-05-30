Sheffield United Ladies: Ladies boss is set to follow in Chris Wilder’s footsteps

Carla Ward is expected to sign a new contract with Sheffield United Ladies after the squad was granted a place in next season’s FA Women’s Championship by the governing body.

The former Sheffield FC captain moved to Bramall Lane in November, initially serving as the team’s assistant manager before being placed in interim charge two months later.

United’s membership of the revamped competition was confirmed on Monday, following months of campaigning by the South Yorkshire club.

Together with ladies general manager Lee Walshaw, head of football administration Carl Shieber and chief operating officer Andy Birks, Ward was an instrumental figure in their bid process.

The FA’s decision means United, who took part in the Premier League Midlands Division last term, will jump two places up the footballing pyramid and turn semi-professional.

Manchester United, Millwall Lionesses, and Doncaster Belles are also preparing to play in the Championship following an overhaul of the women’s game.

Baroness Sue Campbell, The FA’s Head of Women’s Football said: “Such is the strength of women’s football in this country, there have been some difficult decisions to make but they’ve been made with the sport’s best interests at heart. This is a hugely exciting time for the game and I am hopeful that we will look back upon this as one of the most significant decisions made in its history.”

Earlier this month, first team manager Chris Wilder agreed a new deal after leading his team to the brink of the Championship play-offs.