Sheffield United: John Lundstram hopes to make the best of a very bad moment

It is the opportunity John Lundstram has been waiting for ever since he joined Sheffield United four months ago.

But the circumstances in which it has come about, coupled with the diagnosis which means he is likely to enjoy an extended run in Chris Wilder’s team have, by his own admission, taken some of the shine off his big chance at Bramall Lane.

Paul Coutts is out for the rest of the season

“It’s horrible it’s come at the expense of Couttsy,” Lundstram said. “He’s a massive part of the team and will be a huge loss. But I’ve got to try and take the opportunity. I’ll try and show what I can do and hopefully keep putting performances in.”

‘Couttsy’, of course, is Lundstram’s team mate Paul Coutts, whose partnership with John Fleck has been a driving force not only behind United’s climb to third in the Championship table this season but also their League One title-winning campaign last term. The 29-year-old, signed from Derby County in January 2015, has been ruled-out until next summer after fracturing his tibia during the 3-1 win over Burton Albion earlier this month.

As Lundstram acknowledged, losing a player of Coutts’ calibre is a blow for Wilder and his coaching staff. But, speaking after last weekend’s draw with Birmingham City, the former England youth international appeared confident of filling the void created by his colleague’s misfortune.

“Personally, I think I did better (against City) than I did when Fulham came here to week before,” Lundstram continued. “It was difficult to get on the ball in that match but I saw a lot more of it out there.

“I got into a few decent positions and, although I was a bit disappointed with my finishing on one volley, if I keep getting into the right areas then I’ll put one away.”

Although Lundstram’s displays will inevitably be measured against those Coutts has produced since Wilder’s appointment, such comparisons are unfair. The two, as United’s manager was at pains to point out during his most recent media briefing, are very different players.

While Coutts’ game is based around his positional sense and excellent passing range, Lundstram offers more of a threat going forward. Inevitably, unless Wilder decides to dispense with his 3-5-2 system, this will require a period of adjustment for both Lundstram and the team as a whole. Also, as Wilder alluded before the visit of Steve Cotterill’s side, it is still too early to make judgements about Lundstram’s capabilities and worth. Two of his seven starts have come in the EFL Cup, where Wilder chose to reshuffle his starting eleven. This means he has played less than eight hours of competitive football alongside Fleck since leaving Oxford United.

It took Coutts, albeit through a combination of poor management and fitness, at least 58 matches to begin producing the type of form which persuaded Nigel Clough, Wilder’s predecessor at United, to lure him away from Pride Park. Indeed, one of Wilder’s first acts after replacing Nigel Adkins at the helm was the place Coutts on the transfer-list before, thankfully, accepting he had made a mistake.

“Obviously it’s not the way I wanted to get in,” Lundstram said. “I’d have rather it had come about in a different way. But now I’m, in, it’s up to me to show that I’m worth it, to help keep us going and to show that I deserve to stay in because there’s lots of good players here.”

“If you slack off,” he added, “There’s someone to take your place. It’s pressure but good pressure.”