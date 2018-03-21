Sheffield United: Ex-Blade has no fears about the World Cup finals in Russia

Former Sheffield United defender Harry Maguire has no fears about travelling the World Cup finals in Russia later this summer, despite the diplomatic row sparked by the Salisbury poison attack.

Maguire, now of Leicester City, is almost certain to be named in the England squad which travels to the tournament after being selected ahead of Gary Cahill and Chris Smalling for warm-up fixtures against Holland and Italy. Prime Minister Theresa May was yesterday asked to guarantee the safety of Three Lions’ supporters after the Government announced its ministers and members of the royal family would not be travelling to the event.

The decision came after ex-spy Sergei Skripa and his daughter Yulia were exposed to a nerve agent in the Wiltshire city; an act Mrs May has blamed on Russia.

“No, I wouldn’t have any concerns (about my family going) at all,” Maguire, speaking at England’s training camp, insisted. “It’s out of our control, our main objective is safety and security and it’s up to those to decide what’s happening to ensure that if we do go to the World Cup, which I’m sure we will do, that we will be safe and secure, and everyone will be raring to go.”

Sir David Crausby MP yesterday questioned how “everyday” England fans would be protected at the World Cup after being attacked by Russian hooligans during the 2016 European Championships in France.

“What is being done to safeguard everyday football fans in what was, in my view, already a dangerous place to watch football - even before the incident in Salisbury?” he asked during Prime Minister’s Questions.