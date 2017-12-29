Rotherham United: Will Millers boss Warne change a winning side?

Rotherham United will look to keep changes to a minimum as they bid to extend a League One run which has seen them take 10 points from their last four matches.

The eighth-placed Millers, who head to Walsall tomorrow on the back of three victories and a draw, could gatecrash the play-off places if they win and other results go their way.

Paul Warne will keep faith with the side which won 3-0 at Bury on Boxing Day as much as he possibly can, with the boss saying only fatigue or injuries will push him into alterations

“I’m not so sure I’ll look to make changes,” he said. “I do like rewarding excellence. I do like trying to keep the team together. I also like the fact that my 11 lads can run and run hard.

“I’ll have a look at them in training. As long as they look fresh and I don’t have to make a change, I won’t. But if I see something that I think will improve us and help us get at Walsall, then I’ve plenty of options.”

Thirteen-goal striker Kieffer Moore may find himself among the substitutes again in what could be the final match of his loan spell before parent club Ipswich Town recall him in January.

In Moore’s absence through suspension, Rotherham, pairing David Ball and Jerry Yates up front, won at Blackpool, drew against Plymouth Argyle and beat MK Dons before the centre-forward spent most of the triumph at Bury on the bench.

“What really builds relationships and bonds is winning,” Warne said. “You can play with anyone and if you win you can accept their frailties.

“The lads have defended well for the last two games. I think they have got more belief in each other. When you’re winning, you don’t have to make as many changes.

“A few weeks ago, I had lads not performing as well as they could and I made four or five changes, which is too many really. I don’t want to make changes.”

The manager will assess the condition of hid squad with one eye on Monday’s home clash with high-flying Blackburn Rovers.

“Blackburn coming two days after Walsall may force my hand a little bit,” he admitted.

The Millers blitzed Walsall 5-1 at AESSEAL New York Stadium in September, when Lee Frecklington bagged a hat-trick and Jon Taylor struck twice, and Warne believes his men are capable of completing the double over Jon Whitney’s team.

“They do really well at home. I like the way they play,” he said. “We know their threats. We’re not going into it blind. We watched their last game and know how we think we can break them down.

“Psychology is massive in sport. If you win a few on the trot, you just feel a little bit invincible. You have to respect the opposition, obviously, but we will set up to win the game, like we did at Bury.”

