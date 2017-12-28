Rotherham United: Why Warne may revise Millers’ transfer-window plans

Rotherham United’s winning run could give manager Paul Warne an easier New Year transfer window than he was expecting.

The Millers boss was looking to add two strikers, a centre-half and a right-back to his squad when business opens on January 1.

But three victories and a draw in the last four League One matches have reduced the pressure to recruit.

“It might not be too busy,” he said after a 3-0 Boxing Day triumph at Bury had taken his side to eighth in the table. “If we keep winning games, I don’t think we have a million things wrong.

“We’re always looking to improve. Some people think bringing in new faces always improves the situation. I don’t. I’d rather work with what I’ve got.”

Thirteen-goal loan hitman Kieffer Moore will be recalled by Ipswich Town in January so Warne, who takes his squad to Walsall on Saturday, still wants to strengthen his frontline.

Paul Warne

“If a couple if my targets, who I think will improve us, come off, it will be good news,” he said.

“I don’t think we need wholesale changes. I’m not all about that. I’d like to try to improve what we’ve got, try to coach them and make them solid.

“They’re a tight group. You could make three signings in January. If one of them is unsavoury, it can ruin what you’ve got. I won’t bring in people lightly.”

Moore’s final match in Millers colours could be the Walsall clash, although there is no guarantee he will start as Warne’s men won twice and drew once while he was serving a three-game ban and then crushed Bury as he spent most of the match on the bench.

Rotherham are exploring the possibility of him being available for the New Year’s Day home showdown with Blackburn Rovers.

Ipswich are in FA Cup third-round action the following weekend and Moore is cup-tied as he played for the Millers in the first round against Crewe Alexandra.

Warne hopes the Tractor Boys may agree to delay Moore’s return or that the red tape to signal the striker’s recall isn’t completed ahead of Blackburn’s visit.

The Millers may use midfield man Will Vaulks in central defence again when they head to the Midlands after keeping their first league clean sheet since October 14’s 2-0 win over Scunthorpe United at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“I didn’t know that horrendous fact! Thanks for that!” Warne said.

“Forwards always get the credit, but to keep a clean sheet is fundamental to what we’re trying to do here.

“Marek (goalkeeper Rodak) didn’t have a lot to do against Bury, although he made a couple of good punches when he had to.”

