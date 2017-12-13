Rotherham United: Why David Ball’s birthday is a happy one

Match-winner David Ball has been handed the perfect birthday present as he puts a frustrating start to his Rotherham United career behind him.

The forward found himself on the sidelines after his summer switch from Fleetwood Town because of injury and the free-scoring form of Kieffer Moore.

But he has been back in favour for the last three League One matches and has responded by hitting the net three times.

After bagging both goals in last Saturday’s come-from-behind 2-1 win at Blackpool, the player, who turns 28 tomorrow, has been guaranteed another start at home to Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

“You’d do well to drop someone who has just scored a brace,” grinned boss Paul Warne. “Even I aint that crazy.”

“If he was a yard quicker, he wouldn’t be at our club. That much is obvious. He’s the best footballer we have got. His attitude is absolutely amazing. I’m really pleased for him.”

Ball, who hit 14 goals for Fleetwood Town last season, is determined to make the most of his chance.

“A run in the side is what I’ve needed,” he said. “I’ve had to bide my time. Hopefully, you’ll start to see the best of me now I’ve had three games on the trot and I’m getting really fit.”

Warne has called on his players to build on last week’s success, which ended a run of seven league games without a victory and moved the Millers up to ninth in the table.

“It stops the rot,” he said. “It gives the players some belief. It gives them a massive boost. Hopefully, the lads will play on the front foot against Plymouth, like they did in the second half at Blackpool. If you can get back-to-back wins in this division, you can fly up the league.”

Rotherham have been as high as fourth this season, but the manager sounded a note of realism about his team’s prospects this term.

“I don’t expect us to be in the top three before Christmas,” he said. “I’ve said all along, I think if we get top 10 this season and do some good transfer business in January and next summer, we’ll be a lot stronger next summer.”