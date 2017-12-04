Rotherham United: ‘Sorry’ not good enough for Millers boss Warne

A double apology did nothing to lift the mood of manager Paul Warne in the aftermath of Rotherham United’s seventh successive League One match without a win.

Top scorer Kieffer Moore was sent off and centre-half Michael Ihiekwe cost his side a goal for the second game on the trot as the Millers slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers last Saturday.

The players said ‘sorry’, but that was scant consolation to Warne whose side are now down the 13th spot after occupying a play-off spot only a few weeks ago.

“I’m obviously not cock-a-hoop about Kieffer’s sending-off, the boss said. “I’ve spoken to him and the same with Michael.

“They’ve both apologised, but an apology isn’t going to help me out at the moment, is it?”

Thirteen-goal loan striker Moore received a straight red card for punching Lee Brown in the 79th minute.

Earlier, Ihiekwe, at fault against Wigan Athletic a week before, had tried to shepherd the ball out of play against the instructions of goalkeeper Marek Rodak, allowing Rovers to sneak in for an equaliser.

Moore will now be banned for three matches, meaning he has only two outings left in a Millers shirt before parent club Ipswich Town can recall him at the start of the New Year.

“To miss three games for something like that isn’t good,” Warne said. “He’s a young lad still learning the game, but it’s disappointing he’s lost his temper in that way. He’ll be punished.

“I am disappointed in him. He’s hugely embarrassed about what he did. I’m not saying I never got sent off for doing something similar. I’m not saying I have any sympathy for him either. It’s a big blow.”

Warne had told his side at half-time to play safety-first football in wet, slippery conditions on a poor surface.

They took the lead through Ryan Williams in the 56th minute, but Rovers hit back when Ihiekwe erred eight minutes later and grabbed a 75th-minute winner - the 17th league goal the Millers have conceded in their winless run.

“It was soft. There were divots everywhere,” said Warne. “We came out for the second half and noticed our goalkeeper’s area hadn’t been ‘divoted’.

“We told the lads not to do backward passes becaue you could see the ball bobbling. But the pitch was the same for both teams. I’m not using that as an excuse.

“We are scoring in every game, so there’s not a lot wrong going forward. However, I’m not naive enough to think that we’re defensively solid enough. At the moment, we definitely are not.

“We’ll have to pick the lads up and work them harder than we have in previous weeks. We need to get back to ugly defending.”