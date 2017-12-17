Rotherham United: Sent-off Wood escapes Millers rap

Rotherham United will take no action against Richard Wood after the defender’s red card reduced them to 10 men in their League One battle with Plymouth Argyle.

The centre-half was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 50th minute of last Saturday’s clash at AESSEAL New York Stadium and will now serve a one-match ban.

Boss Paul Warne, who saw his side fight back from the blow to score a stoppage-time equaliser and earn a 1-1 draw, says the suspension will hit the 32-year-old harder than any fine.

“If you take the beast out of Woody, you have got nothing left,” the manager said. “He won’t get any retribution. I don’t want to take his competitive nature from him because that’s what he is.

“Woody will be disappointed because he will lose his place in the team. That is enough punishment.”

Wood was unlucky to receive a caution in the first half when he challenged Plymouth goalkeeper Kelle Roos and his foot appeared to make contact with the ball. His second, for sliding in and tripping striker Ryan Taylor, was justified.

The incident with Roos sparked a heated altercation between the rival dugouts as the Argyle management team leapt up to complain.

“The second one is a booking. I didn’t think the first one was, but I was a long way away from it,” Warne said. “I have a theory that if it was as bad as their bench was making out, then it would have been a straight red. So it’s either a straight red or nothing.

“If we’re going to have balls going into the box that people won’t go for, the game will become very dull. I want my centre-half to go for that ball because he is trying to score a goal.

“I think he is unfortunate. I have got no issue with the second one. You could argue that he took his first yellow so early that he has got to stay on his feet.”

Semi Ajayi scored in the 92nd minute to cancel out Taylor’s 82nd-minute opener and the Millers are now 10th in the table.

Rather than use a defensive replacement to cover for Wood’s departure, Rotherham moved midfielder Will Vaulks to centre-half. Skipper Lee Frecklington, on the bench after being ill a week earlier, went into the middle of the park, with striker Jerry Yates coming off.

“I thought Will played well, even more so considering he was playing left-sided centre-half,” said Warne.

“He has got unbelievable spring and he likes to play forward.

“It was a good opportunity to get my captain back on the pitch.”

