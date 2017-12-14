Rotherham United: Purrington in Millers frame but no sign of Taylor and Potter

Ben Purrington is standing by for a quickfire Rotherham United call-up to face former club Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The young defender, a £300,000 Millers buy from the Pilgrims last January, has just returned to fitness after more than two months out with a hamstring injury.

But he could be given an instant outing as left-back Joe Mattock limped out of last weekend’s 2-1 League One win at Blackpool and is rated as only 50:50 to make the AESSEAL New York Stadium clash.

“Purrington now has a good week under his belt and he’ll be in contention,” Rotherham assistant manager Richie Barker confirmed this morning. “We’re expecting Mattock back in training if not today then maybe tomorrow.

“If he can get through training, he’ll be okay. It’s 50:50 really. Ben may come in against his old club. One person’s misfortune can be somebody else’s opportunity.”

Twenty-one-year-old Purrington, who has been sidelined since damaging his hamstring in the 2-0 Tuesday-night defeat at Blackburn Rovers on September 26, is one of three players who could be back in the squad.

Lee Frecklington

The Millers have their fingers crossed that midfielders Lee Frecklington and Joe Newell are given the green light after missing out at Blackpool through illness and a toe problem respectively.

Winger Jon Taylor and midfield man Darren Potter have been ruled out.

“We’re hoping Newell is going to train today,” Barker said. “Hopefully, he’ll get through that. If he comes through, he’s in contention for Saturday.

“David Ball missed three days with flu and illness before Blackpool, then Frecks had the same. He’s just been drained by it. Hopefully, he gets the go-ahead from the doctor this afternoon.

Richie Barker

“I remember as a player having the flu, coming back in three or four days and and I wasn’t ready. I ended up being out for six weeks. At the moment, there’s a chance he’ll be involved on Saturday.”

Rotherham are putting no timeframe on comebacks for Taylor (knee injury) and Potter (achilles).

“We don’t really know how close they are, to be honest,” Barker said. “Every day, they can have a little bit more of a test and we see where we are with them. Taylor isn’t back with the group yet. Potter isn’t either.

“I think Taylor is doing some running today. The reaction to that over the next 24 hours will dictate how fast we can move him on.”

The Millers are in ninth spot after ending a run of seven league matches without a win at Bloomfield Road and face a 22nd-placed Plymouth team containing Rotherham old boys striker Ryan Taylor and goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

With leading scorer Kieffer Moore still suspended, boss Paul Warne could again pair David Ball and Jerry Yates up front after the duo linked up in the second half to help his side come from a goal down to beat the Seasiders.

Click here for more Millers news