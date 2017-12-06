Rotherham United: Potter joins Moore on Millers sidelines

Rotherham United are set to be without two of their leading players as they look to register their first League One win in eight matches.

The Millers head to Blackpool on Saturday in search of their first three-point haul since they beat Scunthorpe United 2-0 on October 14.

Kieffer Moore

They will definitely be without top scorer Kieffer Moore while influential midfield man Darren Potter is almost certain to miss out as well.

The Football Association have confirmed a three-match ban for Moore after the 13-goal hitman’s red card in the 2-1 loss at Bristol Rovers last Saturday when Potter limped out of proceedings with an achilles problem.

“I would suggest Potts is hugely doubtful for Blackpool,” said boss Paul Warne.

Captain and fellow midfielder Lee Frecklington knows how big a blow it will if Rotherham are without 32-year-old Potter’s services.

“It’s disappointing to lose him,” he said. “He’s our experience. He’s our old head in a way, and he makes a big difference when he’s playing.”

Frecklington was as frustrated as his manager when the Millers went 1-0 in front in Bristol only to lose 2-1. Individual defensive mistakes have hit Rotherham hard this season and centre-half Michael Ihiekwe was the latest culprit as he gifted Rovers their equaliser.

“As a team, I thought we did really well,” the skipper said. “We managed to play the majority of the game in their half up until we went ahead. We got in front and I thought that would be it. I thought we’d have enough to see the game out.

“We needed to defend properly and just stay solid. But when you let teams back into a game, you kill yourselves. We’ve done it far too many times this season. We give the opposition too many simple goals.”

Warne pledged to work his players hard in training this week after watching events at the Memorial Stadium.

“Tactically, we were set up perfectly to deal with what Bristol had, but individual errors have cost us,” he said. “If we can eradicate them, we’ve got more than enough to pick up points in this league.”

The Millers have sold nearly 1,000 tickets for Saturday’s clash. Fans travelling by train will need to use a rail-replacement bus service between Preston and Blackpool because of engineering work.

Click here for more Millers news