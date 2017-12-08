Rotherham United: Players to leave in Millers’ January dealings

Up to four players could be a shown the door in a New Year cull as boss Paul Warne makes room for Rotherham United new arrivals.

The Millers manager wants to bring in two strikers, a right-back and a centre-half in the January transfer window.

Warne, who takes his 13th-placed squad to Blackpool tomorrow in search of a first win in eight League One matches, has signalled his intent to let some of his fringe men go out on loan.

“We have 23 or 24 pros, so if they are all fit then that is too many to carry,” he said. “I am not going to have 24 and bring another four in. That would be mayhem.

“Natural erosion is that you start off the season with the squad you want and there are survivors and failures. The ones who aren’t playing enough will go and get replaced.

“It’s not a case of all of a sudden we are on a bad run and I’m getting rid of him, him and him. The ones who have struggled to make an impact up to January, I don’t see them making an impact after January, so those are the ones I will erode.”

Warne has already said he expects his January signings to be loan deals, but is confident he would receive the green light to spend from chairman Tony Stewart if a prized target became available.

“The chairman has always been really supportive,” he said. “I am well aware how the finances work. I will have to let players out on loan to try to balance the books.

“But if someone really catches our eye, someone who will improve us, I really believe the chairman will back what we want to do.”

Thirteen-goal loan frontman Moore will be recalled by parent club Ipswich Town. Rotherham aren’t saying who else might leave. However, goalkeepers Richard O’Donnell and Lewis Price, young winger Alex Bray and loan right-back Josh Emmanuel are among the players who could find their Millers opportunities limited.

“I don’t need to have the lads who haven’t been given any game-time and have been at my door asking if they can play,” Warne said. “To bring four lads in front of them would just be demoralising and wouldn’t be fair on them.”

Rotherham’s home clash with Bradford City, which was due to take place on Saturday January 6, will now be played on Tuesday January 23 as the Bantams are in FA Cup third-round action on the original date.