Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Oldham v Millers 1-1 draw

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at Boundary Park.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

MAREK RODAK 6

Had very little to do. Assured apart from one mix-up with Semi Ajayi.

JOSH EMMANUEL 6

An improving player. Offers plenty in attack and tightening up defensively. Still likes an extra touch.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Nearly messed things up with Marek Rodak as the goalkeeper came running out. Other than that, commanding.

RICHARD WOOD 7

Loved his physical battle with Craig Davies and more than matched a difficult opponent.

JOE MATTOCK 5

Wasteful in possession and Tope Obadeyi skipped round him a couple of times.

ANTHONY FORDE 6

Decent deliveries but consigned to more of a defensive job. Hardly on the ball in the second half.

RICHIE TOWELL 5

Not the best display from a player with class. Only afterwards did it emerge he’d been ill and had done well to even start.

WILL VAULKS 6

Made his presence felt in midfield. Never stopped competing. Seeing a killer a pass and delivering it can be two different things though. Solid.

RYAN WILLIAMS 6

Took his goal well. However, a poor pitch meant this was one of his quieter days.

DAVID BALL 5

Worked hard but no chance to shine as the ball went high and long too often.

JERRY YATES 5

Started well. Wasted a first-half opportunity when a good touch would have put him in on goal. Had faded by the time he was brought off.

Substitutes

MICHAEL SMITH 6

On for Jerry Yates in the 66th minute. The referee gave him no chance to shine. Looked pretty mobile for a big man.

JOE NEWELL

Replaced Ryan Williams in the 86th minute.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

Came on against his former club, who’d like to take him back in the January transfer window, as David Ball departed after 86 minutes.

Subs not used: Price, Cummings, Ihiekwe, Taylor.

OLDHAM (4-2-3-1): Placide 6; Dummigan 6 (Nepomuceno 85), Gerrard 7, Edmundson 6, Wilson 6; Fane 6, Gardner 6 (McLaughlin 70); Obadeyi 7, Pringle 6, Benyu 6 (Amadi-Holloway 74); Davies 7. Subs not used: Duffus, Sheridan, Hamer, Maouche.

Goals: Davies 31 (Oldham); Williams 7 (Rotherham).

Referee: Robert Lewis (Shropshire) 4.

Attendance: 4,775 (1,172).

Match feature: Oldham v Millers