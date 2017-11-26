Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers v Wigan clash

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-1-1)

MAREK RODAK 6

Two smart saves in the first half and a great one to deny Will Grigg after the break. Flapped at a couple of crosses.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 6

Nothing too bad but nothing to make him stand out either.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 4

Looked nervy after picking up an early yellow card and was badly at fault for Wigan’s thrid goal.

RICHARD WOOD 6

Won plenty of headers.

JOE MATTOCK 7

Some crucial defensive headers in the first half. One of the Millers’ better performers.

RICHIE TOWELL 5

Unfamiliar role on the right of midfield and didn’t really affect the game. Played too deep at times.

DARREN POTTER 6

Always comfortable on the ball but not the midfielder’s best game.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 6

Good to see the skipper back in the side. Competed hard and almost scored late on.

ANTHONY FORDE 5

Always puts in a defensive shift, but you need more from a winger. Not enough of an attacking threat.

DAVID BALL 7

Great goal and some good touches as he linked up play. Could finally get a run in the side if boss Paul Warne sticks with a 4-4-1-1 formation.

KIEFFER MOORE 6

Gave as good as he got in a physical battle against two decent centre-halves.

Substitutes

RYAN WILLIAMS 7

On for Richie Towell in the 62nd minute and made a real impact. Lively and good on the ball.

WILL VAULKS

Replaced Darren Potter in the 75th minute and got involved.

JERRY YATES

Came on after 81 minutes when David Ball tired.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Ajayi, Newell, Clarke-Harris.

WIGAN (4-2-3-1): Jones 6; Byrne 8, Dunkley 7, Bruce 7, James 7; Evans 8, Morsy 6; Jacobs 7 (Roberts 90+2), Power 8, Colclough 7 (Massey 83); Grigg 7 (Toney 78). Subs not used: Sarkic, Elder, Perkins, Thomas.

Goals: Ball 16 (Rotherham); Grigg 14, Bruce 28, Jacobs 60 (Wigan).

Referee: Seb Stockbridge (Tyne) 4.

Attendance: 8,443 (946).

