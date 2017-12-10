Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-1 win at Blackpool

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at Bloomfield Road.
ROTHERHAM (3-5-2)
MAREK RODAK 6
A couple of important punches away from goal as Rotherham held out during time added on.
SEMI AJAYI 7
Looking much more assured and confident, which is great news. A big player when he’s at his best.
RICHARD WOOD 7
Solid and led the defiance at the end after Rotherham had gone in front.
MICHAEL IHIEKWE 5
Sacrified at half-time as boss Paul Warne shook things up. The least convincing of the centre-halves.
JOSH EMMANUEL 5
Has the mobility for a wing-back role, but positioning and decision-making not the greatest.
RICHIE TOWELL 6
Never stopped trying to do the right thing and make things happen.
WILL VAULKS 7
Decent, committed performance. Even more impressive when you consider he was ill.
RYAN WILLIAMS 7
A virtual passenger in a central role but Blackpool couldn’t handle him when he moved to the wing.
JOE MATTOCK 5
Closing down isn’t his best quality. Blackpool’s goal was spectacular but he could have been out quicker.
DAVID BALL 8
The hero. Two goals capped a grafting performance which had moments of class.
JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS 3
Anonymous. Can’t apply the talent.
Substitutes
ANTHONY FORDE 7
Quality delivery and a big part of the Millers fightback after replacing Michael Ihiekwe at the break.
JERRY YATES 7
Showed all the energy and urgency that the man he came on for, Jonson Clarke-Harris, didn’t. We’ll forgive him the miss.
SHAUN CUMMINGS
On for Joe Mattock, 87 minutes.
Subs not used: O’Donnell, Cummings, Onariase, Wiles.
BLACKPOOL (4-3-3): Allsop 6; Mellor 7, Aimson 7, Robertson 7, Taylor 6; Longstaff 5 (Cooke 82), Ryan 6, Spearing 6 (Philliskirk 88); Solomon-Otabor 7, Vassell (Delfouneso 10, 6), Daniel 6. Subs not used: Williams, D’Almeida, Gnanduillet, Quigley.
Goals: Mellor 21 (Blackpool); Ball 77, 87 (Rotherham).
Referee: Peter Bankes (Merseyside) 7.
Attendance: 3,654.