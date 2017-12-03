Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers

The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances at the Memorial Stadium.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-1-1)

MAREK RODAK 6

Neither goal was his fault. Didn’t do anything wrong.

SHAUN CUMMINGS 6

Okay. Nothing great, nothing terrible.

SEMI AJAYI 7

Much better from the centre-half recalled in place of Richard Wood. Solid and made no mistakes.

MICHAEL IHIEKWE 4

Another goal-costing error and an unconvincing performance all round.

JOE MATTOCK 5

Most of Bristol Rovers’ danger, from Billy Bodin and Dan Leadbitter, came down his side.

RYAN WILLIAMS 6

Took his goal really well. Not at his absolute best but signs that he’s coming back to form.

DARREN POTTER 6

Came off with an achilles complaint after 22 minutes. His composure and comfort on the ball were missed.

LEE FRECKLINGTON 5

Not a lot was seen of the Millers skipper, although, as always, he put in a shift.

JOE NEWELL 7

Rotherham’s biggest threat. One or two mazy runs and his delivery was good throughout the match.

DAVID BALL 6

Worked hard but didn’t get on the ball enough.

KIEFFER MOORE 4

His goal tally has masked the fact he hasn’t been on top of his game for a few matches. Costly loss of discipline. His red card will hit Rotherham hard.

Substitutes:

WILL VAULKS 6

Came on for Darren Potter. Wide of the target with his shooting.

JERRY YATES

Replaced David Ball on 85 minutes.

JONSON CLARKE-HARRIS

On for Shaun Cummings in the 85th minute.

Subs not used: O’Donnell, Wood, Towell, Forde.

BRISTOL ROVERS (4-3-3): Smith 6; Leadbitter 8, Lockyer 7, Sweeney 6, Brown 6; Sinclair 6, Partington 5 (Lines 62, 5), Clarke 6 (Gaffney 62, 7) ; Bodin 8, Harrison 7 (Nichols 90), Sercombe 6. Subs not used: Slocombe, Broadbent, Broom, Telford.

Goals: Harrison 64, Sercombe 75 (Bristol Rovers); Williams 56 (Rotherham).

Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon) 6.

Attendance: 7,531 (226).

