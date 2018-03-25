Rotherham United: Player ratings from the Millers’ 2-0 loss at Southend

Will Vaulks was one of the better Millers performers
The Star’s Millers man, Paul Davis, assesses the performances on a poor day at Roots Hall.

ROTHERHAM (4-4-2)

LEWIS PRICE 6

Standing in for Marek Rodak, Price kept Rotherham in the game in the first half.

JOSH EMMANUEL 5

Sacrificed in the 58th minute as the Millers made attacking substitutions in their bid for an equaliser. Better in attack than defence.

SEMI AJAYI 4

When he’s good, he’s very, very good. When he’s bad, he’s like this. Jittery and full of mistakes.

WILL VAULKS 6

Gave his all, as always. One of the better performers on a bad day.

JOE MATTOCK 6

Too much space on his flank for the opening goal, but there were worse displays than his.

JON TAYLOR 5

Another player taken off early. Direct, but struggled on a terrible pitch to get any quality into his play.

RICHIE TOWELL 6

Never stopped competing and trying to make something happen.

MATT PALMER 5

Moments when you could see how good he is, but the surface did this passing player no favours.

RYAN WILLIAMS 5

Caught the eye early on but faded and was replaced.

DAVID BALL 5

Not the conditions for a player who relies so much on his touch to shine.

MICHAEL SMITH 6

Battled up front. Given little protection.

Substitutes

JERRY YATES 6

The striker came on for right-back Josh Emmanuel in the 58th minute as boss Paul Warne made attacking changes and came as close as any Millers player to scoring.

ANTHONY FORDE 6

Replaced Jon Taylor after 58 minutes and did okay.

JOE NEWELL

On for Ryan Williams after 73 minutes. Not far off with a shot at the end.

Subs not used: Bilboe, Cummings, Wood, Ihiekwe.

SOUTHEND (4-4-2): Oxley 7; Bwomono 6, Turner 7, White 7, Coker 7; McLaughlin 6, Yearwood 7, Mantom 6 (Timlin 69), Wordsworth; Cox (Wright 89), Fortune (Harrison 82). Subs not used: Bishop, Ferdinand, Kightly, Robinson.

Goals: McLaughlin 7, Cox 79.

Referee: Brett Huxtable (Devon) 6.

Attendance: 7,719 (461).

